UniLend Price Tops $0.51 (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. UniLend has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and $357,153.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend token can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001524 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 21.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00070726 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.56 or 0.00741964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00047828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.06 or 0.04217105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017501 BTC.

UniLend Token Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

Buying and Selling UniLend

UniLend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.