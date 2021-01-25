UniLayer Trading 99.3% Higher Over Last Week (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One UniLayer token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $372,506.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UniLayer has traded up 99.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00052353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00125525 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00071872 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00267208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00066915 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00036982 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,800,000 tokens. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

