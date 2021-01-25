Unifi (UFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.90 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. On average, analysts expect Unifi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UFI opened at $19.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $356.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.73. Unifi has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $437,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Unifi in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

