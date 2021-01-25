Unibright (UBT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.29 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001924 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a market cap of $97.15 million and $2.29 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00073250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.66 or 0.00788771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00050772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.00 or 0.04311389 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017089 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 coins. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

