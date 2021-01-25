UBS Group Raises CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $102.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CSX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.04.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $87.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.77. CSX has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,216,000. Alleghany Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CSX by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 829,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after purchasing an additional 662,234 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,615,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 650,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 479,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in CSX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,508,000 after buying an additional 452,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

