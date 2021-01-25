UBS Group Analysts Give Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) a €36.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.10 ($37.76) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €30.96 ($36.42).

Get Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) alerts:

EPA VIV opened at €26.56 ($31.25) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €24.72. Vivendi SA has a twelve month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a twelve month high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.