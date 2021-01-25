UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,183 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,233 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 139,538,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,555,854,000 after buying an additional 2,506,395 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 5,540.0% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,026,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,671 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,830,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,663,000 after purchasing an additional 754,872 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,809,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,812,000 after purchasing an additional 645,362 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,352,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,011,000 after purchasing an additional 609,015 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.53. 546,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,593. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

