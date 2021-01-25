U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

NASDAQ USWS opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.24. U.S. Well Services has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 million. U.S. Well Services had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USWS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

