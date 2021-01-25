U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 36,573 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in U.S. Concrete by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 315,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in U.S. Concrete by 1,175.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 270,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 249,326 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 64,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USCR stock opened at $47.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.11 million, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.38 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $381,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,148,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $410,364 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. U.S. Concrete currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

