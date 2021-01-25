U Network Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. U Network has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $181,836.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for U Network is u.network

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

