TrustVerse Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.96 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $7.96 million and approximately $896,663.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00070726 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.56 or 0.00741964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00047828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.06 or 0.04217105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017501 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,491,528 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

