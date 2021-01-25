TrustSwap Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.39 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $41.65 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap token can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001784 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00054312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00126971 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00072577 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.62 or 0.00282923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00069560 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00037693 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,096,582 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

TrustSwap Token Trading

TrustSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.