Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $4.71 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 1.7% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $172.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.67, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.46 and a 200-day moving average of $139.59. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 631,685 shares of company stock worth $108,558,291. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

