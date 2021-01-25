Truist Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $64.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price raised by Truist from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 35.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,810,000 after purchasing an additional 216,737 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.