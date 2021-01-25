TrueWealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 291.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $139.51. 139,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,757. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $142.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.