TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 72,295 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,674 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 921,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,650,000 after purchasing an additional 324,566 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,574,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 221,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,587,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.08. 61,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,359. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

