TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,204 Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EDV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $286,115,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,081,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 170.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after acquiring an additional 106,077 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,472,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,477,000 after acquiring an additional 68,381 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,039. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $138.44 and a 1 year high of $189.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.92.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.