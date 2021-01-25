TrueWealth Advisors LLC Makes New $648,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,966,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,540 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,130.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 719,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,370,000 after purchasing an additional 687,593 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 831,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,621,000 after purchasing an additional 303,618 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 955,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,946,000 after purchasing an additional 245,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,196.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 239,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $55.72. 23,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,686. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.11.

