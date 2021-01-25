TrueWealth Advisors LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of NEAR remained flat at $$50.24 during mid-day trading on Monday. 576,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.12. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

