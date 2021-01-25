TrueWealth Advisors LLC Invests $278,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,120,000 after purchasing an additional 352,374 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,368 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,165,000 after purchasing an additional 138,567 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,235,000 after purchasing an additional 659,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.36. 48,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,042. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.55. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.54.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

