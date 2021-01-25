TrueWealth Advisors LLC Invests $278,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,120,000 after purchasing an additional 352,374 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,368 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,165,000 after purchasing an additional 138,567 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,235,000 after purchasing an additional 659,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.36. 48,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,042. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.55. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24.
PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.54.
Prudential Financial Profile
Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.
Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.