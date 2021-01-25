TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 102,478 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,779,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 5.0% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 151,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after buying an additional 23,711 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 102,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,965. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $62.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.33.

