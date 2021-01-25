TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 590.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.46. 4,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,207. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $97.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.83 and a 200 day moving average of $84.61.

