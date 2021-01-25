TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2021 // Comments off

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 590.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.46. 4,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,207. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $97.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.83 and a 200 day moving average of $84.61.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.