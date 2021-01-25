TrueChain (TRUE) Hits Market Cap of $13.18 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $13.18 million and approximately $8.50 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueChain has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00074249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.11 or 0.00805522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.05 or 0.04370404 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017247 BTC.

About TrueChain

TRUE is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

