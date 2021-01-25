TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueBlue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

In related news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $20.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $715.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $474.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.92 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

