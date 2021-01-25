TriumphX (TRIX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $643,793.00

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One TriumphX token can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00002442 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TriumphX has traded up 82.5% against the dollar. TriumphX has a market cap of $10.47 million and approximately $643,793.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00052308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00124324 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00071452 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00260637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00065810 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00036689 BTC.

TriumphX Token Profile

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io

