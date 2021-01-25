TriState Capital (TSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TSC opened at $19.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a market cap of $580.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSC. B. Riley increased their price target on TriState Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on TriState Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $76,104.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 213,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,086.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,400 shares of company stock worth $104,782. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

