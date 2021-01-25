TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Holdings Lifted by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,880 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRIP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,316,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $36.17.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Truist lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.15.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

