Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 31,229 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 463.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,233,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TCOM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.23. 24,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,756. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Trip.com Group’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HSBC raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. New Street Research cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.34.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

