Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSE shares. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $169,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,640 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 309.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1,096.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSE traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Trinseo’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

