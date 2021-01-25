Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 34,311 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,810,000 after buying an additional 901,337 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,223,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,613 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,032,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 833,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 144,284 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 83.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 718,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,990,000 after purchasing an additional 326,618 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $281,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $456,524.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,629.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,574 shares of company stock worth $2,640,843 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $70.76 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRMB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

