Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) Price Target Raised to C$0.20

Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) had its target price raised by Eight Capital to C$0.20 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.15 to C$0.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) to C$0.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.23.

TV opened at C$0.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$212.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.51. Trevali Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

