TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NASDAQ:TGA opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. The company has a market cap of $80.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.97. TransGlobe Energy has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.36.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.86 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransGlobe Energy stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 1.79% of TransGlobe Energy worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

