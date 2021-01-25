TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L)’s (TGL) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) (LON:TGL) in a research report report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

LON TGL opened at GBX 82.50 ($1.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £59.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 71.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.34. TransGlobe Energy Co. has a twelve month low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 105 ($1.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

