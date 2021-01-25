TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s (RNW) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CSFB increased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James set a C$18.00 target price on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial cut TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ATB Capital raised their price target on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.78.

TSE:RNW opened at C$22.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.82 and a 1-year high of C$24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.41.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 286.57%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

