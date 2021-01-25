Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TSCO. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.46.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $155.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $160.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 13,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 51,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

