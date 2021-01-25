Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TSCO. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.46.
Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $155.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $160.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 13,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 51,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
