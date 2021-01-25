Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will report sales of $2.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.80 billion and the lowest is $2.59 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $10.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.10 billion to $10.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.46.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $155.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $160.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.80.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

