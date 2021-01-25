Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF comprises 2.0% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $11,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.61. The company had a trading volume of 461,208 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day moving average is $75.32.

