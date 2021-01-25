Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mirova increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 428.9% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $257.93. 14,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 94.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.44. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.38.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

