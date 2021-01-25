Toth Financial Advisory Corp Cuts Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in The Clorox by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 125,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,278,000 after purchasing an additional 99,577 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $10.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,824. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.66.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $1,818,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679,413.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total transaction of $3,211,271.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

