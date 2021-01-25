Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics accounts for about 1.1% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 178,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

DGX traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.26. The company had a trading volume of 17,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,764. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $131.81. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

