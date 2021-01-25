Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 4,133 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,355,000 after purchasing an additional 659,549 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 200,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 48,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $2.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.44. The stock had a trading volume of 108,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,688. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $180.59. The company has a market capitalization of $98.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.87 and its 200 day moving average is $166.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

