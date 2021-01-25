Total (NYSE:TOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Total’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Total from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Total from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Total from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.29.

Total stock opened at $44.44 on Thursday. Total has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Total will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.9583 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

