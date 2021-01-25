Titan Coin (TTN) Market Cap Tops $1.27 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 45.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $124.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

