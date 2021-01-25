Timothy J. Landon Sells 350 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Timothy J. Landon sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $10,909.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,738.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $29.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $438.05 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $41.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. Research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 557.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in American Public Education by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research raised their price target on American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Sidoti raised American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

