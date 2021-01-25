Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,780 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $998,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.37. 20,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,360. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $31.77.

