Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Invests $67,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Unilever by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of UL traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.97. 1,379,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.91.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

