Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Invests $4.82 Million in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,000. American Electric Power makes up about 2.1% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in American Electric Power by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in American Electric Power by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,394,000 after purchasing an additional 34,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.59. 2,481,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,607,151. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day moving average is $86.00.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

