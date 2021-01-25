Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 39,410 shares during the quarter. Total comprises 1.6% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Total during the first quarter worth $169,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the second quarter worth $1,159,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Total by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Total by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Total by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 61,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of Total stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,391. Total Se has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $51.43. The company has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This is a positive change from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.