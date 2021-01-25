Tim Elliott Purchases 5,000 Shares of Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) (LON:PFD) Stock

Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) (LON:PFD) insider Tim Elliott purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £4,850 ($6,336.56).

Shares of LON:PFD opened at GBX 94.80 ($1.24) on Monday. Premier Foods plc has a one year low of GBX 17.86 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 114.31 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of £808.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 91.92.

PFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

