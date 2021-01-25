Tiaa Fsb Trims Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $71.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.16.

FATE stock opened at $97.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.24.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The business’s revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $3,091,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,580,368.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $729,415.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,763 shares in the company, valued at $11,330,947.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,651 shares of company stock worth $30,351,069 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

